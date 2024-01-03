FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is officially the first state in the country to offer health insurance to all undocumented immigrants.

According to the state, roughly 750,000 undocumented immigrants from ages 19 through 49 will qualify for Medi-Cal.

California welcomes the new year with Medi-Cal for all income-eligible residents regardless of immigration status.

Immigration attorneys say this will include some preventive care.

“The big benefit here is that people who are undocumented will be able to get medical coverage,” said Cook & Olson Immigration Attorney Gregory Olson. “Whether or not it’s an emergency so they don’t have to wait until something is in an emergency to be able to go get the services they need.”

As of Jan. 1, 2020, people under the age of 26 now qualify for Medi-Cal regardless of immigration status.

As of May 1, 2022, everyone over the age of 50 qualified.

Now, this is available to everyone.

California Republican Party treasurer Greg Gandrud says California just doesn’t have the money for the extended program.

“California now is facing a $68 billion budget deficit,” said Gandrud. “So this decision just adds to that deficit. It’s something that we don’t have money to pay for right now.”

There are some requirements to qualify for Medi-Cal.

According to the California Department of Health Care Services- the applicant must live in California and meet the income and house eligibility requirements.

In this case, 138% is below the poverty level.

Gandrud says Sacramento needs to be fair.

“I think this is an issue of fundamental fairness where we already have people who are here legally and are working hard and struggling to make ends meet,” said Gandrud.

Olson says if migrants apply for Medi-Cal, this will not jeopardize their green card process.

“A lot of immigrants will avoid receiving any money, avoid receiving many benefits because of that fear of being seen as a public charge and not being able to get legal permanent residence in the future or getting a work permit,” said Olson.

Those who qualify can apply online, at their local county social services office, or by submitting an over-the-phone application. Applicants can also call (916) ​552-9200.

For more information on how to apply, click here.