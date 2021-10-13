All evacuation orders and warnings lifted for Windy Fire today, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are set to remove all evacuation orders and warnings for the Windy Fire in Tulare County on Wednesday afternoon.
Tulare County sheriff officials say all evacuation orders and warnings associated with the Windy Fire for the following communities will be lifted at noon:
- Mountain Aire
- Rogers Camp
- Upper and Lower Perppermint
- Camp Whistsett
- R Ranch
- Johnsondae
- Sugarloaf Sawmill
- Sugarloaf Mountain Park
- Pondersoa
- Idlewild
- Balance Rock
- Poso Park
- Quaking Aspen
- Camp Nelson
- Pierpoint
- Coy Flat
- Cedar Slope
- Alpine Village
- Sequoia Crest
- McNally’s
- California Hot Springs
- Posey
- Panoramic Heights
- Gold Ledge
Officials say these areas will include all structures, residential and businesses.
Deputies and the U.S. Forest Service say the National Forest remains closed at this time due to fire personnel and heavy equipment that are traveling through the area. They are asking the public to, “Please be mindful of the personnel on the ground and equipment in the area.”
Roadblocks will also remain in place at M107 at Aspen, M99 at Lloyd Meadow and M50 at Parker Meadow.
For more information, deputies ask individuals to refer to the Windy Evacuation Area Map found here.