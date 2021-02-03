All elementary school students in Clovis Unified can return to campus next week

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – All elementary school students attending Clovis Unified campuses will be allowed to return to the classrooms next week, according to an announcement from the school district Wednesday.

Students from trans-Kindergarten through to sixth grade will be permitted to return to in-person tuition. The district estimates that accounts for around 2,300 students, spread across 33 elementary schools.

School officials say families will be notified of the change.

The students about to resume in-person tuition will join the approximately 11,000 already doing so.

“But we have another 11,000 waiting to come back – and we have another 22,000 who are staying online because that is what their families want to do,” revealed the school district’s Kelly Avants.

The district has also filed an appeal to allow the older students to come back as well.