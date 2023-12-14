SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – All dogs remaining in the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma need a home before 2024. Nearly 100 dogs are still looking for a home, said the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma on Wednesday.

Officials with the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma are encouraging residents to adopt after the Selma City Council voted not to renew their contract for animal control services.

Officials say the dogs will be handed over to Fresno Humane, which is already over capacity and euthanizing dogs.

We are saddened to see how the city council completely ignored the community’s pleas to keep Second Chance open. We have serviced this community for the past nine years and we have kept our community safe while saving many dogs and cats lives along the way. We thank all our supporters and fellow rescue family for showing up tonight and voicing your concerns. Thank you all! Now it’s time to act! Second Shance Animal Shelter of Selma in a social media post on Dec. 5.

As of Dec. 5, Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma officials said there were 150 dogs left. As of Wednesday, Dec. 13, officials say they still have 99 dogs in need of new homes.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and they say their adoption fees are waived, but the adopter must pay for spay/neuter. They are located at 2831 W. Front St in Selma.

In Fresno, officials over Tower District Records say they will hold a Pet Adoption Event. They will have as many dogs as the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma can bring, along with information on the dogs that they could not bring.

The event will take place in front of Tower District Records, located at 1930 N Echo Avenue in Fresno, on Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The deadline to adopt is Dec. 31, which is when their contract with the City of Selma expires.

For more information, click here.