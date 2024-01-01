SELMA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE)- All dogs at the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma have been adopted and rescued.

Officials at the shelter wrote this in a Facebook post on Dec. 29:

WE DID IT! With happy tears in our eyes we write this post making it official! We have adopted and rescued out every dog at SCAS. Our kennels are empty and all we have left to say is THANK YOU! Without our staff, volunteers, rescue community and every single one of you sharing our posts and videos this would not have been possible. All of our dogs have found new homes and rescues that will love them and ensure they have a second chance to live their life. From all of us at Second Chance Animal Shelter, thank you. Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma

The shelter shares their gratitude towards the community as they were able to have their goal of having all dogs rescued by Dec. 31.