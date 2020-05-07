All customers and employees required to wear masks in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As many Fresno businesses begin to reopen, customers and employees must wear facial coverings or masks if they want to shop again.

The rule is specified in the paperwork that must be posted at the entry of all reopening businesses, specifically the last two pages of Fresno’s Extended and Expanded Shelter in Place Emergency Order 2020-16.

“Customers must wear protective facial coverings in order to shop at this business. Customer without facial coverings will be denied entry to this business.” Social Distancing Protocol, Modified Appendix A, Emergency Order 2020-16

The measure is detailed in two sentences within the body of the Emergency Order.

Use of protective facial coverings is required when visiting businesses and public places, as defined in this Order. Protective facial coverings must not be worn by children under age two, or by anyone with a medical condition that precludes wearing of a mask. Section 3.3 Emergency Order 2020-16

There appears to be room for exceptions. Each measure – including this one requiring masks – appears next to a checkbox on the pages businesses are required to post at their entrances. The top of the paperwork reads “businesses must implement all applicable measures listed below, and be prepared to explain why any measure that is not implemented is inapplicable to the business.”

The City of Fresno’s Mark Standriff says the mandatory face coverings make safe reopening possible, and that the chance of COVID-19 transmission is significantly reduced when both people wear masks.

“Technically in this ordinance, it is requiring people to wear masks when they’re out in public and maybe coming into contact with other folks. That would mean necessarily if you’re walking along a sidewalk, along a trail, you’re visiting a park, any kind of public place we’re asking for you to voluntarily comply.

“It just makes more sense because if you’re coming in contact, especially if you’re passing by somebody else, if you’re both covered.”

