$0 fares: Clovis’ Stageline and Round Up bus services are now free to ride

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Clovis City Council is implementing a “Zero Fare Model,” allowing riders to ride free of charge on their Stageline (fixed route) and the Round Up (point-to-point service route).

Clovis City Council members agreed across the board to implement the no cost model during Monday’s meeting.

“Staff here at the City of Clovis regularly evaluates transit fares and looking at all of the events from this year – extraordinary impact the pandemic had on our passengers – along with our financial situation, we thought it was a good time to talk about this,” said Amy Hance, the General Services Manager for the City of Clovis.

The Zero Fare Model is funded by Measure C and other grant funding. The city was already offering free fares to passengers over the age of 65, those with disabilities, and other groups.

“So we just decided to extend it to everybody on the bus.”

Another goal is that it will encourage more people to take the bus – and take care of the Central Valley’s air quality at the same time.

“It’s a benefit to the air. We’re really committed to try and provide cleaner air to the Valley and right now, we’re all noticing the poor air quality.”

Anyone can ride the Stageline route, but the Round Up route does require pre-approval.

COVID-19 social distancing requirements remain in place and mask-wearing is required.

