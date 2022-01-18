All 3 suspects arrested for killing Tulare man last year, deputies say

Bookings photos of Brian Newton (left), David Cain (middle), Dewan Alexander (right) provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man last year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Brian Newton, 30, was arrested at a home in Tulare on Tuesday night on charges related to the murder of Albert Regalado, 35.

On Monday, Dec. 27, deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 233 and Road 68 after Regalado was found lying down in a field.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Regalado had already passed away and there were obvious signs of trauma on his body.

During an investigation, deputies say they were able to identify Newton, along with David Cain, 31, and Dewon Alexander, 30, as the three suspects involved in Regalado’s death.

Cain was arrested on Friday, Jan. 14 and detectives later tracked down Alexander in Arizona and took him into custody for murder.