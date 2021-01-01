Alcohol suspected to be a factor in crash that killed 1 and injured another in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One man is dead and another was injured after a violent crash Friday in northwest Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash near the area of Shaw and Del Mar avenues around 1:00 a.m. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Mustang had collided with a concrete curb and become airborne before striking a brick wall and a tree.

The driver, an unidentified 21-year-old man from Fresno, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. A passenger, a 37-year-old man from Fresno, suffered major injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Police said the two were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Investigators said they suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.