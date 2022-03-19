VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police say the driver of a speeding vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and continued down to Highway 198 early Saturday morning with three women inside.

Officers say at approximately 12:38 A.M. on Saturday, they responded to a report of a single vehicle collision that began at Mooney Boulevard and Nobel Avenue. Investigators believe the vehicle was going northbound at a high rate of speed on Mooney Boulevard when it crashed through the fence and crossed two eastbound lanes of Highway 198 before coming to rest in the center median.

Visalia firefighters removed the driver and her two passengers from the vehicle and transported them to an area hospital for treatment. Officers describe their injuries as “significant.”

Investigators suspect alcohol as a factor in this collision. This investigation is ongoing.