Alaska Airlines to launch daily flights between Fresno and LAX in September

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Alaska Airlines is planning to launch twice-daily nonstop flights between Fresno and Los Angeles starting Sept. 1, according to Fresno airport officials.

The service from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport expands Alaska’s mainline service that includes Portland and Seattle. Alaska would be the first mainline air carrier to serve the Fresno to LAX route.

American Airlines and United Airlines use their regional airline partners to serve the route.

Alaska’s daily service will include a single flight from Fresno to LAX in the morning and in the afternoon, while the airline will offer a flight to Fresno from LAX just after noon and in the evening.

“Alaska Airlines’ introduction of a new route is encouraging news and reflects our airline partner’s commitment to restoring air service in the communities they serve,” said airport Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “As the Central Valley’s economy begins to recover, we commend Alaska Airlines for having the confidence in our market by growing their presence in Fresno and for helping the Airport to contribute positively to the region’s recovery and long-term economic outlook.”

How Alaska Airline’s service between Fresno and LAX will operate:

Departs Arrives Fresno – Los Angeles 7:30 a.m. 8:40 a.m. Daily Los Angeles – Fresno 12:05 p.m. 1:15 p.m. Daily Fresno – Los Angeles 2:00 p.m. 3:10 p.m. Daily Los Angeles – Fresno 7:55 p.m. 9:05 p.m. Daily

“We’re looking forward to beginning our new service between Fresno and Los Angeles, and providing our guests with a new option from the San Joaquin Valley to Southern California,” said Michael Britman, Alaska Airlines’ director of network planning. “We’ve seen positive performance in our secondary, intra-California markets including our other flights to Fresno, and we’re eager to also see this flight do well.”

LAX flight bookings on Alaska Airlines for September and beyond area available on Alaska’s website.