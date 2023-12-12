FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE.KSEE) – One of Disney’s classic films, Aladdin is on Broadway and will be on tour, making Fresno one of the stops on this tour.

This show is normally on Broadway in New York, however in 2024, there will be a North American tour traveling the country showing Aladdin on Broadway in multiple theaters across the United States.

Aladdin on Broadway will be in Fresno at the Saroyan Theatre on these dates:

May 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

May 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

May 3, 2024 at 8 p.m.

May 4, 2024 at 2 p.m.

May 4, 2024 at 8 p.m.

May 5, 2024 at 1 p.m.

May 5, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

For more information click here.