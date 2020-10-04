Airways Golf Club and Central California SPCA host second annual dog says tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Airways Golf Course and Central California SPCA hosted a second annual dog days tournament Saturday.

The tournament gave participants a opportunity to adopt a pet, play games, or enter a raffle.

All proceeds benefit the Central California SPCA and their efforts to find homeless animals forever homes.

“We are a non-profit so we depend on donations and so we are so excited to have so many people willing to help. We had over 30 tee sponsors, lunch sponsors, cart sponsors, lots of people helping us out,” Central California SPCA, volunteer services manager Linda Stolling said.

About 135 golfers helped them raise thousands of dollars.

