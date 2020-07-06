KSEE24 RESCAN /
Air quality ‘health caution’ issued in San Joaquin Valley due to wildfire smoke

A wildfire burning in Santa Clara County is sending smoke into the San Joaquin Valley on Monday, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Smoke from the Crews Fire is impacting the central and southern portions of the San Joaquin Valley. Smoke from several other wildfires surrounding the Valley also has the potential to affect air quality over the next few days.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is issuing a health caution, which will remain in place until the fires are extinguished.

Local air pollution officials caution Valley residents to reduce exposure to the particulate matter emissions by remaining indoors in affected areas.

The Crews Fire began Sunday just north of Gilroy and has consumed 1,500 acres.

While currently affecting Madera, Fresno and Kings counties, the fire has the potential to impact the entire Valley including the counties of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Tulare and Kern.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).

