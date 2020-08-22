Air quality alert to stay in place until fires across the state are under control, officials urge people to limit time outdoors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — An air quality alert will stay in place until the many fires in the state are under control, air quality officials urging people to limit their time outdoors.

Some experts say the air quality in the Valley continues to be a nightmare as the wildfires continue to rage across the state leaving dangerous particles in the sky.

Dr. Samir Sheikh with the Valley Air District said it’s the particles that people need to worry about.

“Really the smaller particles that you can’t even see because it’s so small really embed themselves into your lungs and into your bloodstream that can cause some major issues for our residents,” said Sheikh.

Dr. Sheikh said these particles may aggravate bronchitis and pose an increase chance of heart attack or stroke to anybody who has heart or lung disease.

“Really impactful about the types of particles that come from wildfire smoke and other types of smoke is that they are really small particles many of these particles that really work their way not only into your lungs but also into your blood stream,” said Sheikh.

Armando Elenes with the United Farm Workers said these essential workers do not have the option of working from home. So, he urges all farmworkers to monitor symptoms and wear grade A masks.

“You are straining your body and when you are working harder you are breathing a lot more air in. Which, of course all those particles and all that bad air you are letting in can potentially cause harm to your body,” said Elenes.

Lauren Hiyama with BAZ Allergy said since the air quality is unhealthy for everyone those with asthma need to be extra cautious.

“In our office yesterday, we had three asthmatics that were coming in for their routine follow up and they were wheezing away. They didn’t really feel it but that is a direct result from the poor air quality,” said Hiyama.

