Air Quality Alert extended again – but there is good news coming

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo released by the KNP Complex Fire Incident Command, smoke plumes rise from the Paradise Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif. In the southern Sierra Nevada, two fires ignited by lightning are burning in Sequoia National Park. (KNP Complex Fire Incident Command via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Air Quality Alert issued in response to smoke from both the Windy and the KNP Complex fires was extended through to Thursday by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District – but did add a glimmer of hope for residents.

Officials reveal that a low-pressure system is expected to move into the Central Valley on Thursday, potentially causing the smoke to disperse.

While the smoke remains in the Central Valley’s skies, officials encourage residents to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions.

The air district adds that particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

