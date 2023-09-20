FRESNO. Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Despite high temperatures slowly coming to an end, wildfires are continuing to hit the upper parts of California and are expected to affect the air quality in the Central Valley.

Wildfires in Northern California and Oregon, as well as the Redwood Fire in Tulare County according to the Tulare County District, are again generating smoke that is impacting the San Joaquin Valley.

As a result, the District has issued an Air Quality Alert with the National Weather Service. Those impacted by the smoke are advised to stay indoors to minimize exposure to a particular matter.

The District says they strongly urge the public to take health protective actions to stay safe when smoke from wildfires affects the Central Valley, including following air quality recommendations when making decisions about outdoor activities.

In certain matters, the District says this could trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed.

For more details on wildfires affecting the Valley, visit the District’s Wildfire Resource page.