FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An air quality alert has been announced on Wednesday as there are strong winds occurring in the Central Valley.

The San Joaquin Valley air pollution control district says the blowing dust caused by windy conditions posed health concerns for Valley residents.

The air pollution control also says there were strong northwesterly winds are occurring in the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday and are expected to continue, causing blowing dust and elevating PM10 concentrations in some areas.

As a result, the District has issued an Air Quality Alert with the National Weather Service for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties. Impacted residents are advised to stay indoors to minimize exposure.

Health officials say exposure to particular pollution can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and respiratory infections. They say individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure.

According to health officials, those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children, and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects of this form of pollution.

Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke is suggested to move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed.

To track and monitor PM10 levels in your area visit Airnow’s website. For more information on air quality visit ValleyAir’s website.