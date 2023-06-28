FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the 4th of July coming up, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District wants residents to celebrate the holiday safely.

Air District officials are warning Central Valley residents that personal fireworks emit high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), including soot, ash, and metals, which can cause serious health effects.

Officials added that individuals most at-risk are small children, senior citizens, and people with existing respiratory conditions.

“We are asking Valley residents to be mindful and considerate of their neighbors and the many sensitive individuals whose health may be impacted by the emissions that come from lighting personal fireworks,” said Samir Sheikh, San Joaquin Valley Air District Executive Director.

Many 4th of July celebrations and public fireworks displays are once again taking place throughout the San Joaquin Valley. The Valley Air District suggests residents take advantage of professional, community fireworks shows as they are a safer option.

Officials added that the use of personal fireworks adds an unnecessary source of air pollution and compromises air quality and public health, saying the fine particulate matter can invade the bloodstream, get deep into the lungs, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.