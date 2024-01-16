FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District says they were awarded $56,008,096 in funding for charging and fueling infrastructure to develop high-power electric vehicle charging stations at key locations along the national freight network within the San Joaquin Valley.

The Valley Air District says this award is the highest in California and is the third-largest grant awarded in the entire nation.

The district says they will be partnering with WattEV to build two state-of-the-art truck charging sites along the Highway corridor within the San Joaquin Valley in Taft and Gustine. The sites will include a collective 63 acres of solar panels and 5.5 MW of battery electric storage systems to provide grid stability.

“We’re proud to be leading the build-out of the West Coast’s ‘electric highway’ from San Diego to Seattle, and the San Joaquin Valley is a critical link in the network,” said WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh. “We’re delighted to be in partnership with the Valley Air District on these projects in Taft and Gustine. The District’s far-sighted leadership in the mission of transitioning our commercial freight sector to zero-emission technology is essential. We truly appreciate it, and look forward to continuing our work together.”