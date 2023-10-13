FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The 2023 Fresno Aids Walk, which will be held to pay tribute to those affected by HIV/AIDS, will take place at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday.

WestCare California officials say they host this event as they pay tribute to those who have lost and lend support for those who are impacted by, affected by, or at risk of HIV/AIDS.

Officials say all proceeds raised by walkers, donors, teams, and sponsors will support the continued services of The Living Room – a project of WestCare California, Inc. and Fresno’s longest-running HIV/AIDS social support center.

Organizers say the event begins at 8 a.m. with same-day registration, a community resource fair, and festivities including prewalk/run addresses from influential figures in our local community as well as a dove release in remembrance of those that we have lost.

The 2K walk and 5K run will begin at 10 a.m. Following the walk will be an awards ceremony for top-grossing individuals and teams, live entertainment, and more.

Those interested can either register as a participant or create a team either as a paid walker/runner for $25 or at their free tier. If participants want to make a donation – all proceeds benefit The Living Room’s continued services.

This event will take place on Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. at Woodward Park at the Park View Shelter. Anyone who would like to support this year’s event can do so by visiting their website.