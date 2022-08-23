FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Aha! Airlines, powered by ExpressJet, announced they have filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code and ceased all flight operations.

Aha says “we regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action.”

Aha! Airlines offered direct flights between Fresno and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

According to Aha customers should contact their credit card company for a refund on tickets purchased for travel after August 22, 2022.

For more information visit the flyaha website.