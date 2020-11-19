AGT winner Brandon Leake teams up with Madera Unified to inspire students

MADERA, California (KSEE) – You may know Brandon Leake from being the last winner of America’s Got Talent. He won the stage with his personal stories about growing up in Stockton.

Madera Unified’s Rebecca Malmo says she was a big fan of Leake and wanted to see if he would be interested in speaking to her students.

“I am off the scale excited. After I became aware of Brandon, I know this might sound crazy, but I really wanted Brandon to come here and motivate our students,” said Malmo.

Malmo said his stories inspired her and had a feeling they would inspire the students of Madera Unified.

“A week or so goes by and my assistant tells me there is a Brandon Leake on the phone and if I wanted to take the call, and I replied yes, I do!,” said Malmo.

Malmo and Leake agreed on holding 11 virtual assemblies spread out through December with the goal of inspiring students to pursue their dreams from their hometowns.

Giovanni Prudente is a senior at Madera High School. He said Leake is an inspiration to him because he is also passionate about poetry and thinks it’s important to give back to the community you grew up in.

“A lot of us from towns like Madera or Stockton have the idea that we need to leave to achieve our dreams,” said Giovanni.

Giovanni said it’s common to hear people want to leave their hometown to make it big and pursue their dreams. But Leake said it’s possible to do that from where you grew up.

“I am looking forward to them being able to see a part of themselves that they may have never saw before,” said Leake.

Leake said he still can’t believe it was only September when he won America’s Got Talent. Leake said he is now excited to use what he learned to help students find their passion.

“As I am getting ready to do labor and work in Stockton, I can also be doing labor and work here and hopefully through the Valley to be able to continue to invest and get things rolling,” said Leake.