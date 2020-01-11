Agreement reached on cannabis ordinance after Brand had vetoed original plan

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Mayor’s Office and Police Department have come to an agreement with the City Council on a revised cannabis ordinance after Mayor Lee Brand vetoed the original plan, according to a press release Friday.

“Revisions to the ordinance were developed in consultation with the administration, Police Chief Andy Hall, and the industry,” the joint press release said.

Here’s what’s changing in the ordinance:

Clarifying Language: the City Council’s prior approval of the Cannabis Regulatory Ordinance for Adult Use and Medicinal Use

Transfer of Licenses: Change of ownership/management will occur during the annual renewal process

Safety: Video footage for 90 days, panic button connected to private security companies — not police department.

The revised ordinances will be introduced on Jan. 16 and considered for final adoption on Jan. 30.

“The revised ordinance clears the path for our City to regulate and tax the Cannabis industry that our voters approved in 2016 and 2018. The millions in anticipated revenue will allow our City to provide much needed public safety and general services to our residents,” Council President Miguel Arias and Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said in the release.

I appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias to improve the security and safety of these operations. Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall

