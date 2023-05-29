Hiker with broken leg rescued thanks to these agencies

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hiker with a broken leg was rescued on the Hites Cove hiking trail by multiple agencies, says the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a social media post by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, multiple agencies responded to a hiker with a broken leg who was two miles in on the South Fork on the Hites Cove hiking trail.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said that the hiker was lifted out by helicopter because of the extremely narrow trail and 150 ft drop to the river.

The agencies that helped were the Mariposa Sheriff Search and Rescue team, CAL FIRE, Mariposa County Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and CHP H40.