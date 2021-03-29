Ag turns tourist attraction as Farmer Bob’s World opens in Ivanhoe

IVANHOE, California (KGPE) – Farmer Bob’s World is a new agricultural attraction in Ivanhoe.

Displays, demonstrations, and tours tell the story of growing food in the Central Valley. It’s designed for children and adults of all ages and backgrounds.

Among the farming skills visitors learn is the proper way to pick oranges from a tree.

“About 80% of the people have never seen an orange tree,” said Farmer Bob. “100% of the people almost have never picked an orange.”

Farmer Bob’s real name is Robert McKellar, and the attraction is the family farm where he grew up. He says the idea for Farmer Bob’s World came from local interest.

“We began to get requests for people to come out, like families. So we created this. This is the beginning. We know it’s going to get bigger and better,” said Farmer Bob.

Farmer Bob is also aware that the location in Ivanhoe is at a crossroads of tourism and agriculture.

“Every year there are 2.5 million people generally from the Los Angeles area that come up to Sequoia National Park and go right down the highway about 4 or 5 miles from here. And it’s our intention, through social media, our website, and other ways that this year we want to attract 1% of those people here.”

Farmer Bob’s World is located at McKellar Family Farms, which is on Road 164, between Avenue 332 and Avenue 328.