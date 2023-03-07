VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several suspects alleged to be involved in a large theft ring, have been identified, with the theft estimated over $1 million, officials say.

The alleged thefts occurred between February and June 2022 in locations throughout California including Tulare, Tehama, Kern, and Los Angeles counties.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Highway Patrol, announced on Tuesday, charges against four individuals who allegedly stole more than $1 million worth of goods, including Xbox and Acer products, from cargo trucks that had departed from Microsoft shipping facilities.

Officials identified the alleged suspects as Jorge Alberto Soto, Norlan Jose Cruz Montenegro, Jose Daniel Mayen Ortiz, and Bryon Noe Tercero Cruz.

California Department of Justice says they charged the suspects on Feb. 21 with multiple counts of felony grand theft, conspiracy, and organized retail theft, along with a white-collar enhancement. Two suspects remain at large, according to officials.