HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Hanford Winter Wonderland staff says due to the overwhelming demand for ice skating sessions it is now established, “after-hour” ice skating sessions to be in action on select dates.

The Hanford Winter Wonderland began on Nov. 18 and continues every day through Jan. 7. In addition to skating, the seven-week event will feature great food, attractions, music, and a new festive holiday village.

Organizers say ice skating tickets include 90 minutes of skating and skate rentals, with prices ranging from $16 to $18. Family and group packages are also available, and all ticket sales are final. Those who purchase an online ticket will receive a confirmation email with a barcode to be

used for entry. Box office tickets will be limited and available on a first-come, first-serve

basis.

The Winter Wonderland Staff says the dates selected for the “after-hours” ice skating sessions are Dec. 29, 2023, Dec. 30, 2023, Jan. 5, 2024, and Jan. 6, 2024, as all dates listed will begin from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Reservations can be made by calling (559) 585-2525 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Monday-Thursday) and 8 a.m. to noon. (Fridays).

