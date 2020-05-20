After 35 days on a ventilator, this COVID-19 patient has been released from Clovis Community

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – A COVID-19 patient was released from Clovis Community Hospital Tuesday after a month-and-a-half long hospitalization.

Karen Parker-Bryant spent 35 days on a ventilator being admitted on Apr. 2. Her family she missed her 64th birthday and Mother’s Day.

Karen says she got great care when she was hospitalized and while her struggle with COVID-19 was difficult, the experience left her thankful.

“The little things that we take for granted, they’re not to be overlooked,” said Karen. “You’ve got to be thankful for everything that you get. Even if it’s just to inhale and exhale. That’s a blessing and something to be thankful for.”

Karen’s son told revealed his mother was a candidate for the trial medicine remdesivir, which he believes was key part of her recovery.

