After 22 years in prison, convicted sex offender is convicted again in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A convicted sex offender who had served 22 years in Arkansas prison was convicted again Friday in a Porterville court.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney, Ronald Thomas, 63, would sit in his van with binoculars at Veterans Park in Porterville watching two girls aged 13 and 15 skateboard after school. According to the District Attorney, Thomas would whistle at the girls and call them “pretty” and ‘hot.”

Thomas, a convicted sex offender, was released from prison in Arkansas after serving 22 years for rape, sexual abuse, and sexual solicitation of a child. The sex crimes were perpetrated against children ages 5, 6, 11 and 12, according to court documents.

“To have a child unwillingly interact with a predator like this is quite simply a parent’s worst

nightmare,” said District Attorney Tim Ward. “I’m grateful for the victims’ bravery in contacting

law enforcement, and proud of our Crimes against Children Division for getting justice.”

Thomas was convicted of one count of annoying or molesting a child with a prior sex crime conviction, and failure to file a change of address as a sex offender. He faces 50 years-to-life and will be sentenced on July 9.