FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, The Fresno Vet Center, VA of Central California, and the West Fresno Family Resource Center hosted the Inaugural African American Veterans Recognition Event on Wednesday at the Maxie L. Parks community center.

Fresno-area Congressman Jim Costa was in attendance and presented special certificates to a number of veterans. He also thanked them for their service.

The luncheon was attended by over 100 local veterans and their families and honored African American veterans from all branches of the military.

The event began with an open house highlighting the Unsung Heroes Exhibit which is permanently housed at the center. The groups involved hope it will become an annual event.