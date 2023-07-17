FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is one of the six California cities where the affordable homeownership program, the U.S. Bank Access Home Loan, will be tested, says U.S. Bank officials.

U.S. Bank announced they will expand access to homeownership with the launch of U.S. Bank Access Home Loan, a mortgage Special Purpose Credit Program that provides up to $12,500 in down payment assistance and up to an additional $5,000 lender credit.

They say the goal of the initiative is to address some of the historical obstacles that communities of color face in the homeownership process.

We know that homeownership is the No. 1 way to build long-term wealth, but far too many minority families and individuals simply can’t come up with the upfront costs to buy a home. There was a need that needed to be met. Our Access Home initiative and, now the U.S. Bank Access Home Loan, provide the level of financial support that can make sustainable homeownership a reality for underserved populations. Lenny McNeill, Leads Strategic Markets and Affordable Lending for U.S. Bank

In addition to down payment assistance and lender credit, U.S. Bank officials say buyers using the Access Home Loan have the option to use lender credit to buy down their interest rate, a way for borrowers to obtain a lower interest rate at closing.

These are the benefits the U.S. Bank Access Home Loan will bring:

Down payment as low as 3%

Up to $12,500 in down payment assistance

Up to $5,000 lender credit that can be used toward closing costs, including the ability to buy down the mortgage interest rate

Borrowers can combine with other down payment assistance grants and programs

$1,000 minimum contribution from the borrower’s own funds

These are the requirements to qualify:

The borrower must currently reside in a majority/minority location, determined by census tract data

Borrower income is equal to or below the HUD Area Median Income in the area where they want to buy. If borrower income is above the median income, the subject property must be located in a low-to-moderate income census tract

In most cases, a FICO Score of at least 640 is needed. Alternative credit data like your monthly rent, utility payments, income, and employment information may be used

Fresno is one of the six California cities where this program’s pilot will be initially available. Other cities include Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

To learn more about the program, you can visit the U.S. Bank web page by clicking here.