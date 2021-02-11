‘Advocate for pedophilia’ who kidnapped Fresno child booked into Fresno County Jail, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man described as an “advocate for pedophilia” by Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims is now booked into the Fresno County Jail – following his arrest on allegations of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno back in December.

40-year-old Nathan Larson arrived in Fresno on Thursday after being in custody for over two months in Denver, Colorado. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Larson will face several charges including kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor, and receiving and distributing child pornography.

“He is absolutely a predator,” said Lt. Brandon Pursell. “And one of the worst that we have dealt with in this taskforce.”

Since Larson was arrested in December, several other victims from South Carolina, New York, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom have also come forward with accusations against Larson.

If convicted of the charges, Larson could face a life sentence behind bars.

“We are confident in our case,” said Pursell. “We believe it is a strong case and hopefully he ends up in prison for the rest of his life.”

Lt. Pursell said on Dec. 14th, Larson kidnapped a 12-year-old Fresno girl before taking a flight with her back to his home in Virginia. Investigators said Larson told her to wear a wig and act disabled to get past security.

“It speaks to his level of sophistication and his level of premeditation in this case,” said Larson.

Pursell said the FBI arrested Larson at a layover flight in Denver, Colorado. The girl was returned home.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said detectives uncovered Larson’s disturbing past after issuing a search warrant for his home.

“Larson is a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia,” said Mims.

Detectives said Larson allegedly runs a website that encourages the raping of children and child pornography.

In 2008, while living in Boulder, Colorado, Larson pled guilty for sending an email to the Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. He served 14 months in federal prison.

In 2017, he ran for the Virginia House of Delegates and lost.

“If you come for our kids we are coming for you,” said Pursell. “It doesn’t matter if you go to Denver. It doesn’t matter if you go to Canada. We are coming for you.”

Larson is expected to have his first court appearance in Fresno County Superior Court next Wednesday.