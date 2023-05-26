TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two new people are needed to be part of the Tulare County Library Advisory Board to represent the community and work with the County Librarian on Library funding and public input for the Tulare County Library.

The Advisory Board would represent the community and make recommendations to the County Librarian regarding hours of operation, ways to improve the Library, and some other Library matters for 17 Branches, a Literacy Center, Pop-up Tulare County Library bookmobile, as well as their online presence, officials say.

The Advisory Board meets on the second Tuesday of each month in person at the Visalia Branch Library or other branches, and they also present the Annual Library Report with the County Librarian to the Board of Supervisors in April, according to the library.

Tulare County Library is looking for anyone who lives anywhere within the borders of Tulare County, and there are two at-large vacancies available.

The Tulare County Library stated that the ten members of the Advisory Board will be chosen by the Board of Supervisors from the community with one representative from each Supervisorial District, plus five others at large.

For more information click here. To request an application by mail, contact either the Library Administration at (559) 713-2720 or the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors’ Office at (559) 636-5000. The application form also is available on the Tulare County website.