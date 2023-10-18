FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After three years, payments have resumed, or soon will, for borrowers of Federal Student Loans.

Experts say it’s a new financial burden for nearly four million Californians and predict a major adjustment for many of them.

“Three years is a long time to not have to pay on anything, including student loans. So, I’m sure lots of people have gotten into the fold of having their personal finances not have this big line item in there. So, it’s a big adjustment,” said Brian Ullmann, a financial advisor at Fresno’s Ford Financial Group.

Ullmann says if you’re a graduate with federal student loans, the first thing you want to do, if you haven’t already, is log into studentaid.gov.

There, you can view your loan amount to get a better understanding of how it may affect your budget.

“Starting with the basics, figuring out your budget, where this fits in, and then also contacting your loan servicer and figuring out what kind of tools are in place on their end that could help you with your repayment schedule,” said Ullmann.

According to LendingTree.com, the average California student borrower has $37,042 in federal student debt.

While fixed repayment plans are an option for anyone, so are income-driven repayment plans, which include the new SAVE Plan.

It promises to offer lower payments per month for low-income borrowers, as interest stops growing.

Ullmann says borrowers will have to apply but encourages them to not wait past their due date to pay.

“As you’re kind of considering these repayment options, not paying and then waiting for forgiveness is a bad way to go. It’s going to affect your credit,” he said.

As for colleges and universities in the region, re-transitioning, and re-educating graduates and current students with loans has been key.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we’re providing that ongoing communication support, so that they know how to budget, make those loan payments, and start to incorporate that back into the way that they move forward,” said Charles Nies, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at University of California Merced.

For help viewing loans, follow this link: https://studentaid.gov/

To apply for a repayment plan, including the new SAVE Plan, borrowers can find that here: https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/repayment/plans