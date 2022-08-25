FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn, members of a volunteer dive team called Adventures with Purpose who are credited with finding the vehicle of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni along with the teen’s body inside, arrived in Selma yesterday afternoon to assist with the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes.

“It’s a process of elimination for us,” said Doug Bishop. “So far today we’ve been able to rule out Avocado Lake we’ve spent the last few hours running sonar and we were able to dive on a target that we identified.”

The team will continue their search efforts at Pine Flat Lake and Winton Park.

As far as Avocado Lake,” said Nick Rinn. “It has a lot of growth on it a lot of algae weeds on it two to four feet tall, so you kind of have to sift through all the algae so you don’t miss anything.”

The family of Jolissa said they are thankful that the team is here helping.

“They’ve been kind enough to come out and help the family out,” said Sandra Archuleta, Jolissa’s aunt.

Archuleta said the disappearance of Jolissa has changed many things in their family.

“We’re a pretty close family already but it definitely changed a lot of things in our family,” she said. “We’re all on live 360 were all on knowing each other’s locations even more so now.”

Adventures with Purpose specializes in Sonar Technology to search the waters. They will skim the area first with the sonar device, if something is located, they will dive into the water to investigate further.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Jolissa Fuentes is asked to call the Selma Police Department at (559) 896-2525.