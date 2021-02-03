Adventure Church hosts mass-gathering day after receiving zoning citation

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – On Wednesday, Fresno-based Adventure Church hosted an event featuring Kingdom Music Ministeries artist Bryann Trejo. The church originally planned to host the concert at the Tower Theatre, but after receiving a citation and fine from the City of Fresno, they changed the venue to Cornerstone Church.

The church advertised the event and encouraged people to attend. They say social distancing measures would be in place, though the number of attendees is unknown.

“For me this was strategic I’m bringing him here so that we can find some peace in the community and so that we can continue to watch people give their hearts to Jesus because that’s the real transformation and change we’re looking for,” said Adventure Church Pastor Anthony Flores.

Pastor Flores says the invited artist Byrann Trejo, who has overcome a gang lifestyle and shared his message of forgiveness.

“We have a drug epidemic gang violence is on the rise. There are people who are hurting,” said Flores.

Flores says the event had to be moved to Cornerstone Church after they received a citation and fine from the City of Fresno. Cornerstone offered more space for the hundreds expected to attend.

“Thank you, Cornerstone Church, for picking it up, where I fumbled because I couldn’t have it anymore. Greatly appreciate. Pastor Jim Franklin of Cornerstone,” said Flores.

Adventure Church is in the process of buying the historic Tower Theatre, which has caused concern among business owners and residents. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyers’ alternative offer to lease them the Fresno Memorial Auditorium was shot down.

“We want to work collectively with them. The city council and the community to make sure that whatever happens, that we’re able to have a peaceful resolution to this,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Flores says he feels singled out by the city after he received a citation Tuesday, saying the church was found “in violation of emergency orders and zoning regulations.” It included a fine of $250, but City Attorney Doug Sloan says the fine was just for the zoning violation being that the Tower Theatre is not in a zone that allows for churches.

“It is my understanding that no one in the city no church has been cited in the city as a result of gathering under the COVID guidelines,” said Mayor Dyer.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health said Wednesday they were unaware of the planned concert but cautioned everyone to be safe and avoid gathering.

“We have a long way to go before we can fully reopen and feel safe enough to do all of the activities we want, so we need to make sure we take it slow and not go backward,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.