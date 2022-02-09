Adventure Church files lawsuit over blocked sale of Tower Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) -The future of the historic Tower Theatre is once again up to the courts. On Tuesday, Adventure Community Church filed a lawsuit against the property owners over an alleged breach of contract.

The church is asking the theater to go through with the sale, claiming it had agreed to pay $4.8 million for the entire property, but it is willing to buy the portion of the building that doesn’t include Sequoia Brewing Company.

Last month, a court of appeal halted the sale after siding with Sequoia Brewing, which is located inside the theater.

The bar sued the property owners about a year ago after finding out they had first right of refusal, which means they would be allowed to purchase the property if it ever went up for sale.

Court documents say the theater started the process of selling the property to the church, before letting Sequoia Brewing know they wanted to sell.

“This is simply putting more turmoil into a neighborhood that has suffered for over a year now,” said Jaguar Bennett of Save the Tower Theatre Committee, which has been protesting the sale of the property, saying it will hurt neighboring businesses.

“If the church were to force the sale in their favor, they still have not addressed the zoning issue. This building is not zoned for religious assembly,” said Bennett.

The City of Fresno and theatre ownership declined to comment for this report.

Our newsroom reached out to Adventure Church but did not hear back.