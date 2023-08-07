FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed after an early morning fire in southwest Fresno Monday.

Fire officials say it all started near the intersection of Strother Avenue and Thorne Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Fresno Fire Department crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes but made the tragic discovery of two bodies in the back bedroom of the house.

“The fire was under control around 7 a.m. But then once we found that there were fatalities and we were gonna need to do a further investigation, we halted some of the fire extinguishing activities so we could best preserve the fire ground,” said Captain Anthony Vaconcellos with Fresno Fire.

A family member of the victims told us an adult mother and son, who was in his 50s, were killed.

Officials could not yet release their identities.

They also said they found nothing suspicious about the fire.

Officials did, however, reveal that a nearby neighbor with a key to the home discovered it on fire.

“He had notified someone else that was standing out in the street. Another, another neighbor, and had alerted them to call 911, while he went back to get the key. I don’t know if he went inside and was able to find the residents,” said Captain Vaconcellos.

Fresno Fire’s Investigations Unit ask anyone who might have any information about the fire to call them at 559-621-2776.