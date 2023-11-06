FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Adoption fees are waived at the Fresno Animal Center for a week in celebration of National Shelter Appreciation Week, officials announced Monday.

Officials say residents can come to the Center from Monday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov 10, and enjoy adoptions without any fees in observance of National Shelter Appreciation Week, which recognizes the care shelters provide for the millions of animals that enter their facilities each year.

Community members can pick out a new pet at no cost and learn more about local animal services and the resources they offer for city residents and their pets.

The Fresno Animal Center opened in July 2022 to serve as the animal control facility for the City of Fresno. The Center provides housing for Fresno’s homeless pet population while they wait to be reunited with their owner, or if not reclaimed, adopted into a forever home.

The Fresno Animal Center is located at 5277 E. Airways Boulevard in Fresno, and residents can visit to pick up their pet at no cost from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Thursday since they will be closed.