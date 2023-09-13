FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Adam Sandler is back on tour and coming to Fresno.

“The I Missed You Tour” is a 25-city run across North America – and Fresno is one of the stops on Sandler’s tour of the United States and Canada. The tour was announced on Wednesday.

Sandler will be in Fresno on Friday, October 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Save Mart Center.

Tickets for The I Missed You Tour will be on sale for presale on September 14, at 12:00 p.m., and tickets to the general public will be on Friday, September 15, at 12:00 p.m.

Other California stops on the tour include San Jose, Palm Desert and Anaheim.