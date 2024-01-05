CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Legends Comics announced on Monday that Ray Park, who is known as Darth Maul from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, will be doing a signing at its Clovis location next month.

Legends Comics is known for having many comics and games for sale as they have two locations, one in Fresno and another in Clovis.

Park will be visiting the Clovis location of Legends Comics at 1752 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA, 93612 on Feb. 4.

Organizers say the event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pricing for the signing has not been announced. For more information about the event, organizers say to follow either their Instagram page or Facebook page to stay tuned.

