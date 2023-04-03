FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Actor John Cho is scheduled to speak at Fresno City College later this month.

The event A Conversation with John Cho will take place Tuesday, April 18, in the OAB Auditorium at 11:00 a.m., it will be moderated by FCC English instructor and California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick.

Admission is free and the event will be followed by a book signing.

For those who aren’t able to attend, the presentation will be streamed, people can click here to register and watch it via Zoom.

Cho was born in Seoul, South Korea, and moved to Los Angeles as a child. He graduated from UC Berkeley after studying English Literature and returned to Los Angeles where he began teaching to high school students.

During this time he began acting with the Asian American theater company East West Players, then a screen acting career began with small roles but grew to include a number of well-known and critically acclaimed projects. Like his role as Harold in the 2004 comedy Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Hikaru Sulu in the hugely successful 2009 franchise reboot of Star Trek.

His first book, Troublemaker was released in March 2022 and it follows the events of the LA Riots through the eyes of 12-year-old Jordan as he navigates school and family, highlighting the unique Korean American perspective.