Activists paint horrific picture of Central California SPCA operations, as city officials promise change

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Animal activists are demanding the City of Fresno take action to improve conditions at the Central California SPCA, painting a horrific picture of the organization’s operations.

Around thirty people met with Fresno’s city manager Thomas Esqueda Thursday saying dozens of animals are being euthanized unnecessarily each day.

Activists say Esqueda promised change at Central California SPCA, but that those changes aren’t coming fast enough.

Katherine Soto, an animal rescue activist, said kittens with no teeth at the facilities are knawing on kibbles and collapsing.

Soto says she has saved animals across Fresno for over two decades and claims that the conditions and euthanasia rates at the CCSPCA worsen each year.

Around thirty other animal activists have shared similar stories.

“They don’t have water, they don’t have food, they’re lying there in their feces, in their blood, dying,” says animal rescue activist Monica Galvin. “All we want is them to do what they’re supposed to do.”

In response, the CCSPCA released a statement saying:

“We are unaware of the content of that meeting and therefore, cannot comment. Fresno has a pet overpopulation problem and with a network of more than 150 shelters and rescues, we are tireless in our efforts to find homes for the animals of our community.” CCSPCA administration statement

The City of Fresno does not operate the CCSPCA, instead contracting the shelter to provide animal services.

That contract was supposed to end in 2021, but was extended until June 2022 for around $6 million when construction of a new Fresno animal shelter was delayed.

“If we are going to have a successful shelter operations, we got to have a very strong and robust foster community and a rescue community,” says Esqueda. “The goal is to reduce the euthanasia rate.”

The city manager and the group plan to meet again in the near future.