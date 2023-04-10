FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County residents, with support from the ACLU, are trying to get the Board of Supervisors to drop its opposition to the name “Yokuts Valley” – and will be gathering at the supervisor’s board meeting on Tuesday to make their position clear.

Officials with the ACLU say the residents will rally outside the Fresno County Hall of Records to demand that the Fresno County Board of Supervisors drop its opposition to a California law requiring the removal of “squaw” from place names and geographic features across the state.

Fresno County Supervisors voted 3-2 last month to sue the state over AB 2022, which bans the use of the slur “squaw.” On February 9, county workers reinstalled an unofficial “Welcome to Sqaw Valley” sign that days earlier had been removed from the grounds of the Bear Valley Library.

Officials say that action was a violation of AB 2022, which prohibits replacing signage containing the derogatory term “sqaw” once it has been taken down.

Last week, the ACLU of Northern California sent a letter urging the Fresno County Board of Supervisors to remove the illegal sign immediately.