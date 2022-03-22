FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Ramon Jimenez, the man accused of killing Missy Hernandez, pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Tuesday.

Jimenez was arrested in January by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of killing Hernandez, who was last seen on Dec. 7 at an art show in Downtown Fresno, according to Sheriff Margaret Mims. Investigators say she was last seen leaving the event with Jimenez.

Hernandez’s body was found on Jan. 8 after a 40-day search. During a press conference, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced a dive team had recovered her body from the bottom of an aqueduct near Huron.

Jimenez was denied bail and is next scheduled to appear in court in June.