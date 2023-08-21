MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of dogs who were rescued from a home in Mariposa County are making a full recovery and are available for adoption.

Almost a month ago, 25-year-old Malik Nickelberry was arrested for felony animal neglect and child endangerment after multiple dogs and puppies were found at his home malnourished and neglected.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office shared new photos of some of the dogs in full recovery – smiling and ready for their forever home.

Nine-month-old Hera is ready for adoption at the Friends of the Animal Community in Sonora.

The shelter says she can be playful but is pretty mellow for the most part adding she also is very good with kids and loves belly rubs and cuddles.

Nine-month-old Zeus is also ready for adoption from the Friends of the Animal Community in Sonora.

The shelter says Zeus loves to play and he’s very gentle about it, adding he is a very quick learner, listens quite well for a puppy, and they predict he will be a very loyal dog.