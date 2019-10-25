About 850k customers affected by latest PG&E public safety power outage

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A total of approximately 850,000 customers across Central and Northern California may be affected Saturday by Pacific Gas & Electric’s latest public safety power outage, according to the utility.

PG&E said the outages are expected to begin impacting customers Saturday between 6 and 10 p.m. and lasting until midday Monday as the utility continues to monitor a potentially powerful and widespread dry, hot and windy weather event across the state.

Most of the outages affect PG&E customers in the Bay Area, the North Coast, the Sacramento Valley, the Central Coast and the Sierra Foothills.

A PG&E map showing the approximate location of public safety outages affecting parts of Mariposa County. (Courtesy PG&E)

PG&E said a total of about 809 customers in Mariposa County would be affected by the outage, including Coulterville and Greeley Hill.

PG&E customers can visit here to see if their address is affected by the latest round of public safety outages.

Approximately 842 PG&E customers in Kern County would have their power shut off on Sunday, October 27, affecting Arvin, Lebec, Grapevine and parts of Bakersfield.

Southern California Edison announced that 1,389 customers in the Tehachapi area have their power shut off and about 4,179 customers in the following areas are under consideration this weekend:

Tehachapi

Kern River

Weldon

Onyx

Lebec

Golden Hills

Grapevine Peak

Riverkern

Camp Owens

Monolith

Cameron

Kern County north of Kern River

Tehachapi Willow Springs Road

South of Twin Lakes

Sand Canyon

Walker Basin

Keene

Loraine

Twin Oaks

Frazier Park

Pine Mountain Club

SoCal Edison customers can visit here to see if their address will be affected by a public safety outage.

