FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is advising the public to avoid the Shaver Lake area due to an estimated 30-car pile-up.

CHP announced around 7 p.m. that State Route 168 between Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake is closed due to unsafe road conditions.

Officers confirmed about 30 cars are stuck in the snow with CHP tow trucks and Caltrans attempting to help them get free.

Officials reassure no injuries have been reported.

The public is asked to avoid the area until Caltrans deems it safe for travel.