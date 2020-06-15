About 100 people evacuated in Riverdale due to gas rupture

RIVERDALE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– About 100 people have been evacuated due to a gas rupture in Riverdale Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities say they responded to the gas rupture near Paloma Avenue East of Malsbary Street. at around 5:50 p.m.

The American Ambulance and Riverdale Fire Station have also been evacuated for safety.

No other details were available.

